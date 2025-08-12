3 escape Monday apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people are all right after an apartment unit caught fire Monday night in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue, and a firefighter is recovering from heat-related issues after they were taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say they were notified about the apartment fire Monday around 7:45 PM, and when firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from a window of the first-floor apartment unit.

People living there evacuated the apartment complex before trying to douse the flames themselves.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, and they were able to limit damage to just one apartment unit.

Smoke was properly vented, and most people in the apartment complex were able to return to their homes.

However the three people in the burned apartment had to leave, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help.