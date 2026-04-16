3 Degree Guarantee raises $4,400 for the Crivitz Area Food Pantry

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland visited our Three Degree Guarantee charity partner Thursday, the Crivitz Area Food Pantry, and gave them a check for $4,400.

Volunteers say the money will help feed neighbors. They add that the donation is especially helpful as they see the need for food increase each month.

"The money that we get, well, we purchase some of our food locally. We purchased some of it from, um, Feeding America, and it will go to purchasing a lot. It was kind of cool that that people would say that they saw it on TV and and were impressed and actually we did have some extra donations come in because of it," volunteer Suzanne Ronowski said.

Three Degree Guarantee is sponsored by Habush, Habush and Rottier.

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