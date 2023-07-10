3 dead in two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF WARREN (NBC 26) — Three people were killed after two SUVs collided in Waushara County Friday.

It happened just after 2p.m. on State Highway 21, west of 30th Court in the Town of Warren.

According to the Sheriff's Office, both vehicles were engulfed in flames when deputies responded.

A witness pulled one of the victims from one of the SUVs and saved their life.

Another person in that SUV and two people in the other SUV could not be saved.

We're waiting for authorities to release the victims' names.