APPLETON (NBC 26) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Festival Foods location in Appleton over the weekend.

According to a post from the company's social media, a $2,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Festival Foods on W3195 Van Roy Road for the July 5 drawing.

The winning ticket included a $1 Power Play, turning a $1,000,000 prize into a $2,000,000 win because of the 2X multiplier.

The winner's name has not been released.