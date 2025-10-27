Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

24-year-old Manitowoc man dies in rollover crash

A 24-year-old Manitowoc man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on English Lake Road in Newton Township.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
A 24-year-old Manitowoc man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on English Lake Road in Newton Township.
A 24-year-old Manitowoc man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on English Lake Road in Newton Township.
Posted

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old man from Manitowoc died after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in the Newton Township on Monday morning.

Manitowoc County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8500 block of English Lake Road just before 7 a.m.

Investigators say the man was driving a 2004 Subaru Impreza westbound on English Lake Road when the car left the road. The vehicle went into the south ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled over.

The driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Newton Fire Department, Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, and several other agencies assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is extending condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids