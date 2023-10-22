22-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash

A 22-year-old man is dead after a crash in Marinette County, according to a news release from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday to Perch Lake Road in the Town of Athelstane, for a report of one male inside a vehicle which was on its side, the news release said.

The investigation shows Robert G. Perry, of Amberg, was driving west on Perch Lake Road near Nelson Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner, and went off the road, the news release said.

Perry was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the news release said.