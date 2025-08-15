Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22 train cars derail in Town of Lowell in Dodge County, Sheriff's Office says; no injuries

Train derailed in Dodge County
TOWN OF LOWELL, Wis. — Nobody was hurt in a 22-car train derailment in the Town of Lowell Friday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The Canadian Pacific Train, traveling between Maiden Lane Rd. and the Village of Reeseville, derailed just after 2 p.m. Friday. 22 cars of the 90 on the train derailed.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the train is carrying crude oil, and some of that oil is believed to have leaked from the derailed cars. Despite the leak, "there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public," the news release says.

No injuries were reported in the derailment. No evacuation is required, the Sheriff's Office says, as only one residence is located in the area, and they chose to voluntarily leave to allow crews to work.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area. The CLR Fire Department (Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville), the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Canadian Pacific Railroad have formed a unified command to respond to the derailment.

A news conference with more information will be held at 4:30 p.m.

