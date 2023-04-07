21 pets removed from large-scale surrender situation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Several animals were removed from a large-scale surrender situation from a Brown County property this week.

In total, the Green Bay Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society welcome 21 animals into its care. That included 12 dogs and 9 cats.

Green Bay Humane Society

The group says many additional animals were sent to another shelter or were rehomed by the owner, as well.

According the the Humane Society's Facebook page, the dogs were in small cages and all appear to be small breeds and are in need of extensive grooming, medical care, spay/neuter surgeries, and many also require behavioral support.

The cats are quite fearful and extremely nervous around humans. As their care plans are determined, the Wisconsin Humane Society will be placing eligible animals into our foster program while others may stay at the shelter to recover or prepare for adoption.

In the meantime, they're asking for people to donate to help with medications, food and grooming; because they don't receive any government funding.

