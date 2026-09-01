2027 'Special Event' at Lambeau Field gets financial push

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District Board approved a ticket tax rebate on Tuesday of up to 5% for a potential special sporting event at Lambeau Field in 2027.

Under a memorandum of understanding unanimously approved by the board Tuesday afternoon, district executive director Brian Dworak is authorized to negotiate a ticket tax rebate of up to 5% for the event.

The board said the rebate would serve as an incentive to help secure the event for Lambeau Field. The Packers would receive the rebate from the district and pass the funds to the promoter, according to the draft agreement.

District board members noted previous rebates approved for concert events, including a 2019 Paul McCartney concert, but said the 2027 proposed event is sports related, not a concert.

Dworak told the board the Packers approached the district several weeks ago while working to secure the event. He said the request arose during negotiations with a promoter and described the process as increasingly competitive.

“The sports business is becoming much more like the concert business where promoters are involved in bringing these events to football stadiums, baseball stadiums and the like,” Dworak said during the meeting. “It is becoming more common for this to be a very competitive process.”

The district also stressed that it considers financial support for events on a case-by-case basis, and that the rebate approved Tuesday will not establish precedent for future events.