Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2022 We Energies cookie book now available online, in-person pick up

The cookie book's theme this year is "Wisconsin hometown favorites."
We Energies' 2022 cookie book is now available online.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 11:18:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The 2022 We Energies cookie book is now available online or you can pick it up in person at specific distribution locations set up around the state throughout the month of November.

The cookie book's theme this year is "Wisconsin hometown favorites." The book features 38 recipes, including old-fashioned date bars, grandma babe's potato chip cookies, and even honey ginger cookies.

If you want a hard copy, you can pick one up Saturday at American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit We Energies' website to purchase the cookie book online. You can also view the cookie book distribution schedule.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!