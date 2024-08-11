20-year-old woman dies after Kaukauna motorcycle crash

KAUKAUNA, Wis — A 20-year-old woman died after a weekend motorcycle crash in Kaukauna, according to Kaukauna Police.

Kaukauna Police say officers got the call at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of Depot Street and Taylor Street.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say a 22-year-old Kaukauna man was arrested and taken to jail, and is facing several charges.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police.

