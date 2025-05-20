2 students confirmed dead in UW-Plattevville "emergency incident"

PLATTEVILLE (NBC 26) — Authorities with UW-Platteville are confirming new details after an "emergency incident" on campus Monday at Wilgus Hall.

They say two students are confirmed dead in what appears to be an isolated incident.

Those students have been identified as Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo.

According to the school's website, it appears Kelsie Martin was a resident adviser at Melcher Hall and a sophomore Psychology student.

According to UW-Platteville officials, the incident was targeted and isolated between the two students.

Authorities haven't released many details about what led up to the incident, and they're calling it an active investigation.

Community members have been expressing their frustration with the lack of information being shared, which UWPD Chief Joe Hallman addressed during Monday night's news conference.

"It was isolated as I said, so that should give some pause. I would hope it's something that we were there immediately to look into, and I'm not deliberately being vague. I apologize for that, but as I said, we want to make sure we get it right and protect the privacy of the individuals that were involved in this," said Chief Hallman.

The UW-Platteville Chancellor, Tammy Evetovich, has also announced the cancellation of the remainder of this term's finals.

"There's a lot of people that are concerned about this right now, um, and that is what we're focused on is supporting them, you know, supporting our students, supporting our campus community, our faculty, staff, and any members of the public. That's what we're focused on right now," Dr. Evetovich said.Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

