2 rollover crashes on Monday morning in Fond du Lac; 1 driver in critical condition

UPDATE: According to Fond du Lac police, two rollover crashes took place in Fond du Lac on Monday morning on N. Pioneer Road. One driver is in critical condition.

Crews were called to the first crash at 2:52 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash parking lot at 256 N. Pioneer Road.

Police say that initial investigation indicates a 38-year-old man who lives in Fond du Lac failed to navigate a curve and left the roadway, rolling over in the ditch before crashing head-on into a cinderblock wall near in the car wash area.

According to the release, the man was initially trapped and unconscious. He was later taken to a medical center in Milwaukee by a Flight for Life medical helicopter.

A few hours later, just before 9 a.m., crews responded to another rollover crash on N. Pioneer Road, north of W. Scott Street, police say.

Officers determined that a 20-year-old woman who lives in Neenah also failed to navigate a curve, causing her car to leave the road and roll over in the ditch on the west side of the street.

Police say speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

The woman, who was the only one in the car, was treated on-site for non-serious injuries, police say.

