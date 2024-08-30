Watch Now
Two recovering from a motorcycle versus pick-up truck crash

Two people are recovering from serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by the driver of a pick-up truck in Outagamie County on Thursday.
VILLAGE OF GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A motorcycle driver and passenger are recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by the driver of a pick-up truck in Outagamie County Thursday night.

The sheriff says they responded to the intersection of Spring Road and Julius Drive in the Village of Greenville around 5 PM.

Deputies say a 70-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman from Greenville were stopped at the intersection on a motorcycle, and they were trying to turn east.

That's when they were hit by a pick-up truck that was driven by a 36-year-old man from Greenville who was trying to go south.

Both people on the motorcycle were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, and the pick-up truck is all right.

Authorities say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

