$2 million bond set for man accused of abducting pregnant Beaver Dam teen

JUNEAU (NBC 26) — A judge ordered a $2 million cash bond on Thursday for Gary Day, the man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teenager Sophia Franklin.

Day appeared in Dodge County courthouse for an initial appearance hearing after being extradited back to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The judge ordered a $2 million cash bond. Additionally, the defendant is not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim, Sophia Franklin, her family or residence — as well as no contact with any minors.

Gary Day is facing charges on two counts of child abduction and two counts of child enticement. If convicted on all counts, Day could face up to 80 years in prison.

The 40-year-old was arrested earlier this month at a truck stop near Omaha. Day was with pregnant 17-year-old Sophia Franklin from Beaver Dam at the time of his arrest.

He's accused of taking the teen from her home after they met online. Authorities say Day is the father of her unborn child.