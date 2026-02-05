2 killed in Winnebago County head-on crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two men were killed in a head-on crash in the town of Rushford, according to the Winnebago County sheriff's office.

The crash happened around 9:45 Thursday morning on Highway 21 near Highway K.

Investigators say each victim was alone in their vehicle. One was a 32-year-old man from Berlin, and the other was an 83-year-old man from Redgranite.

Officials say Highway 21 at Eureka Road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

NBC 26 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.