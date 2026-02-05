Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed in Winnebago County head-on crash

IMG_0760.jpeg
Matt Kohls
IMG_0760.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two men were killed in a head-on crash in the town of Rushford, according to the Winnebago County sheriff's office.

The crash happened around 9:45 Thursday morning on Highway 21 near Highway K.

Investigators say each victim was alone in their vehicle. One was a 32-year-old man from Berlin, and the other was an 83-year-old man from Redgranite.

Officials say Highway 21 at Eureka Road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

NBC 26 has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Olympics

NBC 26 News at 4P