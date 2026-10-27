2 killed in Outagamie County crash

TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — Two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Center on Tuesday morning, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road S and Hample Road in the Town of Center.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe a 17-year-old from the Bonduel area was heading north on Hample Road in an SUV but failed to stop at the stop sign on County Road S. Deputies said the SUV entered the intersection and struck a passenger car driven by a 65-year-old man from the Black Creek area. A 58-year-old woman from the Black Creek area was riding as a passenger.

Both occupants of the passenger car were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The 17-year-old SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said the road was closed for about three and a half hours before reopening.