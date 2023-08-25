2-for-1: New food truck looks to help aging population and those of all abilities

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Grounded on the Go food truck is one of the first accessible food trucks in the area, and could be coming to your community to help inspire people of all abilities who are interested in food service.

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County and Grounded Cafe have teamed up to recently unveil the truck.

MacLeod Hageman

There's a wheelchair lift for employees and volunteers, counters have been adjusted to accommodate everyone's needs, and training is offered for anyone interested in getting involved in food service.

ADRC Program Coordinator Jeremy Slusarek says seeing people's reaction has been amazing.

"I've always had a passion for this population, and I grew up in this world. I've worked here for 26 years, and I've loved every minute of it, and the people we serve and just to watch them and see some of the people get on this truck and see the expression on their face, it's really heart-warming and makes a guy feel good," Slusarek said.

MacLeod Hageman

Slusarek said they're planning to travel to rural communities throughout the area, but they're holding an event Friday at 7 p.m. at Pamperin Park.

Slusarek said if you or someone you know is interested in learning more, you can stop by the park Friday night or visit their website and reach out for additional information.

Tackling isolation and loneliness, food security and employment and training needs of persons with disabilities, the Grounded-on-the-Go food truck will bring Grounded Cafe where the people are. The food truck will offer nutrition program events with meals for adults 60-plus.

MacLeod Hageman

In Brown County, aging populations are on the rise. Population estimates are expected to climb from 58,670 in 2020 to 81,640 by 2040. This represents an aging population increase to 26.1% by 2040.

According to the US Department of Labor, across all ages groups, persons with a disability were much less likely to be employed than those with no disability and the unemployment rate for persons with a disability is twice as high as their counterparts.

This new resource is looking to address both of those issues.