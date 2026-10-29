2 escape mobile home fire; family dog still missing

TOWN OF ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Two people escaped a mobile home fire in Outagamie County Thursday morning, but crews are still searching for the family’s dog.

Firefighters were called to the area of Reformatory Road and County Road Y near Seymour but in the Town of Oneida.

Jessica Goska

Firefighters said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, but they were able to get it under control within 30 minutes of arriving. The two people inside were able to escape and went to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Both are OK.

An NBC 26 reporter at the scene saw crews hauling in water as they worked to douse the flames. Tanker operations are commonly used in areas where firefighters do not have access to hydrants.

The fire has since been extinguished, and crews are working to contain hot spots.

The family’s dog remains unaccounted for.

NBC 26 reporter Jessica Goska is at the scene and working to learn more, but investigators say the home appears to be a total loss. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.