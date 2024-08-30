2 dead after vehicle catches fire

BARTELME (NBC 26) — Two people are dead after they were thrown a vehicle that caught fire in Shawano County.

The sheriff says they were called after 5 p.m. on Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on Elm Road near Koan Tuk Drive in the Town of Bartelme.

Deputies say when they arrived, the car was engulfed in flames, and two adults—a man and a woman—had been thrown from the vehicle.

Both of them were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident should reach out to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office with more information.