2 dead, 9 recovering after Pennsylvania shooting

PHILADELPHIA (NBC 26) — Two people are dead, and at least nine others are wounded after a mass shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. while different groups were gathered in the park.

At least three of the victims were juveniles, and all of the people who were wounded are currently stable.

We are working to learn how the incident started and how many shooters were involved.

No weapons have been recovered so far, and no one has been arrested.

An investigation is underway.

Authorities provided the latest details surrounding the incident.

"At around 10:27, they hear several gunshots fired. As a result of that gunfire, we have eleven shooting victims. Of those 11, eight of them are adults. Two of those individuals, a male and a female, have been pronounced. The other eight or other nine are in stable condition. Of those total 11, three of them are juveniles, 15, 16, and 17," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.