2 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Marinette County crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are dead and two others were severely hurt after a police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday evening in the Town of Peshtigo, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the officer-involved critical incident.

According to DOJ, a Marinette County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a driver with two people near Pine Street and Maple Street around 6:38 p.m. Thursday. The driver did not stop, leading the deputy to begin a pursuit.

About three minutes later, the pursued vehicle crashed into another vehicle carrying two people near the entrance to a gas station at Old Peshtigo Road and Country Meadows Road.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene. The two people in the vehicle that was hit were pronounced dead at the scene, according to DOJ.

The two people in the pursued vehicle suffered severe injuries and were taken to medical facilities in the Milwaukee area.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative duty in accordance with the agency's policy.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marinette Police Department and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. DOJ says the law enforcement agencies involved are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, DCI will turn its investigative reports over to the Marinette County District Attorney.