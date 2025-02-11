2 Campbellsport students suspected of planning school shooting in custody

CAMPBELLSPORT (NBC 26) — Two students from Campbellsport School District are in custody after being accused of making plans to carry out a school shooting, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a school resource deputy was assigned to Campbellsport School District after receiving information on a "threat to school safety".

An investigation revealed that two ninth-grade students were making "direct plans" to carry out a school shooting — allegedly making comments and threats to other students and staff about their plans, according to the release.

Deputies say there is no immediate threat to public safety at this time.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public, and reminded neighbors that all claims involving school safety are taken seriously. Concerns or tips can also be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Justice on the Speak Up, Speak Out website.