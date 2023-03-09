2 arrested in firearms burglary case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two men are in jail after several guns were taken from a home on Manitowoc's north side.

Police were called to the home Wednesday afternoon. Following the call, one of the suspects was identified and arrested. He was identified as a 27-year-old Two Rivers man.

Early Thursday morning, a second person was located inside a home in the 1500 block of S. 36th Street. Police received a search warrant, and the Manitowoc County SWAT Team helped take the man into custody. The SWAT team was brought in because so many guns were taken.

The second suspect was identified as a 32-year-old Two Rivers man, and other subjects were taken into custody.

He's being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on a Probation Hold, pending the burglary investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.