2 arrested for drugs in Menominee

MENOMINEE (NBC 26) — A man and woman are in the Menominee Tribal Jail for having drugs.

Tribal police say they were patrolling the parking lot of a local tavern around 2:24 a.m. Monday, and they noticed some suspicious activity between people standing around a parked vehicle.

As police approached the vehicle, a man and woman got inside.

When officers went to talk to the man and woman, they say they believed seeing the woman with drugs.

They were eventually asked to get out of the car.

Further investigation of the vehicle and people produced 18.48 grams of suspected cocaine (individually packaged consistent with sales), $4,463 in cash, and a loaded Ruger .380 semi automatic pistol. A 2016 Chevrolet Corvette was also seized.

The man and woman were then taken into custody.