$1M cash bond set for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Waushara County

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A 32‑year‑old Wautoma woman is charged with killing her boyfriend in Waushara County last week.

Crystal Maciaga was charged Monday in Waushara County with first‑degree intentional homicide, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were called Thursday evening to a home on 19th Avenue in the Town of Marion after a 911 caller requested police and medical assistance.

When authorities entered the home, they found the victim, identified in the complaint as CAH, unresponsive on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Maciaga allegedly told deputies the two had fought over a gun and it discharged during the struggle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Maciaga later admitted she had purchased the handgun earlier that day after contemplating suicide, practiced firing it outside the home and recorded farewell messages to her children. During interviews and a walkthrough reenactment, she claimed the shooting occurred while struggling with the victim, but detectives noted inconsistencies between her account and the physical evidence.

Family members told investigators the relationship had become volatile and that the victim had recently attempted to remove Maciaga from the residence.

Maciaga appeared in court Monday afternoon where a judge set her cash bond at $1,000,000. She is due back in court Aug. 6.