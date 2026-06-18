18-yr-old trapped in corn grinder, airlifted with life-threatening injuries

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a corn grinder inside a silo at a Sheboygan County farm.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called to the W3000 block of Wilson-Lima Road in the Town of Lima around 1:25 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the teenager's leg had become caught in the equipment.

When first responders arrived, they found the 18-year-old trapped inside a silo.

Rescue crews from multiple departments worked to free the teen before he was flown by Flight for Life-Theda Star to a Milwaukee-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office has not released additional information about the victim or how the incident happened.