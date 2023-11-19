18-year-old passenger dead after SUV hits deer in Brown County crash

An 18-year-old is dead after a Saturday night crash in which an SUV hit a deer.

Deputies received the call shortly before 8:30 p.m. to Hwy. 57 north of Gravel Pit Drive in the New Franken area, according to a Brown County Sheriff's Office news release.

A 54-year-old man was in the vehicle as well and was seriously hurt.

The 18-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The early investigation shows that the Ford Expedition SUV was going north on Hwy. 57, hit a deer, and the deer went through the front windshield and into the vehicle, and the SUV ran off the road, according to the news release.