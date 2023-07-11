18 firearms recovered from Wisconsin airports so far this year, TSA says

MILWAUKEE — More than a dozen firearms have been recovered from Wisconsin airports, including 10 from Mitchell International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced officers have prevented 18 handguns from going through security checkpoints so far this year across Milwaukee, Appleton, Green Bay, LaCrosse, and Dane County airports.

Last year at this point, 12 guns had been recovered from Wisconsin airports.

“As summer travel ramps up, we continue to see far too many passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “This is a careless, expensive mistake that introduces unnecessary risk into the crowded checkpoint environment. We hope to see these figures decline in the second half of the year.”

According to the TSA, more than 3,200 firearms have been stopped across the country, which is up from a little over 3,000 last year. Of the more than 3,200 stopped, 92% of them were loaded.

Punishment for trying to bring a gun through airport security varies based on where the airport is located, but TSA said it will impose up to a $14,950 penalty, eliminate TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years, and may even require advanced screenings. Some people could be arrested or cited depending on local laws.

Firearms caught by TSA at Wisconsin airport checkpoints, Jan.1-June 30, 2023



Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE): 10

Appleton International (ATW): 5

Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB): 1

Dane County Regional (MSN): 2

Firearms caught by TSA at Wisconsin airport checkpoints, 2018 to 2022

