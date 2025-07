GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Neighborhoods and the City of Green Bay have announced they've been awarded more than $17,000 in mini grants for community projects.

This grant money will be distributed between 17 different organizations for a total of 27 projects.

Of that money, $2,290 will go specifically towards safety initiatives.

Green Bay Neighborhoods Chairman Tarl Knight says the association is creating an "active and connected city."