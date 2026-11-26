OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy hurt late Wednesday night.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers received reports of possible gunfire in the 2500 block of West Waukau Avenue around 11:31 p.m. Wednesday.

While officers were responding, they learned that a 16-year-old boy had been shot.

Police found the teen, and firefighters brought him to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide additional information about his condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an earlier disturbance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.