15-year-old hit while crossing highway to board school bus

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle Monday morning while trying to board a school bus in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS were called to the 7000 block of County Highway J around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a child hit by a vehicle. The initial call indicated the child was lying in the roadway.

Investigators say the school bus was stopped in the northbound lane with its flashing lights on and stop arm extended. The teen was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling southbound. The truck was driven by a 59-year-old man from the Village of St. Nazianz.

The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was taken to a medical facility.

A second bus from Valders Bus Company arrived at the scene to transport the remaining students.

The driver of the pickup was cited for failure to stop for a school bus and inattentive driving.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.