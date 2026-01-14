Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

15-year-old dies in Oconto County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile crash sends one person to hospital
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps Media
Snowmobile crash sends one person to hospital
Posted

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 15-year-old boy from Lena has died following a snowmobile crash in Oconto County.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers were called just after 7:30 Tuesday night for a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in the Town of Lena.

Investigators say the teen was riding east on Arndt Road on private property when he lost control of the snowmobile which ended up on its side in a ditch.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene. The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids