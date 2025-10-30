15 arrested in northeast Wisconsin drug bust

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Drug Task Force, working with the Lake Winnebago Area MEG, executed 11 search warrants on Oct. 29 in the Village of Bellevue, the City of Green Bay, the Town of Lawrence and the City of Neenah as part of a 14‑month probe into a large‑scale drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexican cartels, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fifteen people were arrested during Wednesday’s coordinated operation, and prosecutors in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties have been asked to bring charges. Authorities said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Over the course of the broader investigation, 23 other suspects were previously arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, officers seized the following during the Oct. 29 warrants:

2 kilograms of cocaine

7 pounds of marijuana

21 firearms

2 vehicles

$28,400 in cash



The press release also outlines earlier arrests and seizures made during the investigation, which included:

1.2 kilograms of cocaine

38 pounds of marijuana

6 firearms

$18,100 in cash



Taken together, the combined totals reported by the sheriff’s office amount to roughly 3.2 kilograms of cocaine, about 45 pounds of marijuana, 27 firearms and roughly $46,500 in seized currency.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office thanked multiple agencies for their assistance on the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Wisconsin Department of Justice — Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and several county and municipal police and sheriff’s offices.

Officials said no one will be available for comment and that no further information will be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

Those arrested are expected to appear in court in the coming days.