13-year-old boy pinned under ATV

TOWNSHIP OF WITTENBURG (NBC 26) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was pinned under an ATV in Shawano County Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Nightingale Road near Oak Road around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

A caller told dispatchers an ATV rolled onto the driver who was unconscious.

The driver of the ATV was the only person involved in the incident.

Authorities say he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

From there, he was then transferred to a hospital in Marshfield.

His current medical condition is unknown.

Authorities believe the driver was traveling in a field when the ATV rolled and pinned the boy.

The crash was not witnessed, and we're working to learn how long the teen was pinned.