12-year-old boy dies at Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — Authorities in Two Rivers were unable to resucitate a 12-year-old boy that was pulled from Neshotah Beach after he disappeared in the water.

The Two Rivers Police Department released the following statement:

On August 19 th , 2023, at 11:51 am, Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD) and Two Rivers Fire Department (TRFD) were dispatched by the Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center to Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers, for a report of a 12-year-old male who had disappeared after having difficulty in the water of Lake Michigan. The victim was last seen in the water off the northernmost end of Neshotah Beach. Water Rescue Teams from TRFD and Manitowoc Fire Department, Manitowoc County Sheriff Department’s (MCSD) Drone Team, MCSD’s Dive Team, a Coast Guard Helicopter, and Eagle III were also dispatched to the scene.

A TRPD Officer located the male still in the water approximately ½ mile northeast of where he was last seen. An off-duty Manitowoc Police Officer assisted him in bringing the male to shore where life-saving measures began. Resuscitation efforts continued during transport to and for extended time at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Unfortunately, efforts were not successful, and sadly he was pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased will not be released due to the victim being a juvenile and in respect for the family during this tragedy. No further information will be released at this time as the cause of death is being investigated by TRPD and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office. Although still under investigation, there is no information to believe that the death is suspicious.

As a reminder, rough water and/or currents in Lake Michigan, and its tributaries, can be very strong and dangerous. Please exercise caution while enjoying time in or near any body of water and know your physical limitations, utilize Personal Flotation Devices (PDF’s), and avoid the water during beach warnings.

