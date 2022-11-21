11-year-old killed in hunting incident

TOWNSHIP OF SENECA (NBC 26) — An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm Sunday morning in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin DNR and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident shortly after 9:00 a.m. where an 11-year0old boy was the victim of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Reports say a 41-year-old male hunter was attempting to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back of a vehicle when it discharged, hitting the boy in the chest.

The boy was flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he later died.

The hunter and the boy were members of the same hunting party.

Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR both expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by the loss of life.