11 Green Bay police officers sworn in and promoted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Nine Green Bay police officers have been promoted within the department and two others have been added to the ranks to help lead some of the newer officers.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Shannon Seymer-Tabasca comes to Green Bay with decades of experience from the Milwaukee area.

She said the choice to come to Green Bay was simple.

"I love the Packers. I have an inspirational story. My children met Randall Cobb some years ago. My son is a Cancer survivor, and so he was really inspirational to my son as an athlete. My son is actually now playing for the Army at West Point, and then his recruiter who is also a former Packer, Tory Gurley, was inspirational to getting my son to West Point. So, I wanted to pay it forward to Green Bay for what they've done, obviously for my family," Green Bay Police Commander, Seymer-Tabasca said.

Seymer-Tabasca was the only woman to be sworn in and recognized during Monday's ceremony at Lambeau.

She says she's looking forward to using her expertise to help some of the newer officers.