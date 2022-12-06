$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays. According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, a Kwik Trip customer in De Pere won the top prize for the state lottery's Holly Jolly Raffle.

The Wisconsin Lottery retailer, the Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, sold the $100,000 top prize-winning ticket, number 016278, in the 2022 Holly Jolly Raffle lotto game. The winning ticket was drawn on Monday.

"This is really exciting. We have so many regular Lottery players in our little store. It's awesome we sold the winning ticket," Kwik Trip Manager Aaron Mueller said. "We hope the winner is someone local."

The Holly Jolly Raffle launched on Oct. 21, and sold out 125,000 available tickets on Nov. 16.

In addition to the top prize winner, 65 tickets for $1,000 and 1,500 tickets for $100 were also drawn.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. All winning tickets can be claimed by mail or in person at the Madison or Milwaukee offices. $100 prize winners can be claimed at any retailer. For more information on claiming prizes visit wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize or call the Lottery Player Hotline at 608-261-4916.