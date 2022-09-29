Watch Now
10 fire departments respond to barn fire in Clayton

TOWN OF CLAYTON (NBC 26)  — A total of 10 fire departments responded to help put out a barn fire in the town of Clayton on Wednesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, the barn was engulfed in flames, sending a large cloud of smoke into the air. The fire spread to a nearby shed.

According to Clayton Fire Rescue, fire crews stopped the fire's spread and worked to extinguish the fire at the barn. The fire was extinguished using about 30,000 gallons of water.

Fire officials said no animals or equipment were in the barn, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews cleared the scene about three hours after arriving.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

