1 person recovering from shooting at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (NBC 26) — A man is recovering in the hospital this morning after he was shot outside Terminal 2 at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Police say they responded to a fight between multiple people on the street outside Terminal 2.

During that fight, shots were fired, and a 25-year-old man was shot twice.

The man was taken to the hospital, and he's currently stable.

Police have confirmed that a potential suspect is being interviewed, but they have not disclosed any possible motives.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

