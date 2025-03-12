1 person recovering from shooting at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (NBC 26) — A man is recovering in the hospital this morning after he was shot outside Terminal 2 at Chicago O'Hare Airport.
Police say they responded to a fight between multiple people on the street outside Terminal 2.
During that fight, shots were fired, and a 25-year-old man was shot twice.
The man was taken to the hospital, and he's currently stable.
Police have confirmed that a potential suspect is being interviewed, but they have not disclosed any possible motives.
