1 person recovering from Outagamie County crash

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK (NBC 26) — One man is recovering from serious injuries after a crash Sunday night in Outagamie County.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Emery Lane and Woller Drive in the Town of Vandenbroek just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the driver of a dirt bike hit a stopped vehicle head on.

The driver of the dirt bike—a 70-year-old man from Missouri—was flow to ThedaStar to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The person in the stopped vehicle—a 34-year-old woman from Kaukauna—was not hurt.

Authorities say they are working to learn exactly what happened, but they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.