1 person dead after early morning Shawano house fire

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Shawano police confirm they're investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly house fire this morning.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Union Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and they worked for hours to get the flames under control.

Firefighters say they found an adult inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

We're working to learn more details about what happened and have a crew on scene.

—————

Shawano firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch fire near the 600 block of South Union Street early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors told NBC 26 they saw heavy smoke throughout the area and reported it to our newsroom.

Crews are on the scene working to contain the fire and determine how it started.

We are working to learn whether anyone was affected or if any pets were impacted.

NBC 26 is working to gather more information on the circumstances and will update this article as details become available.