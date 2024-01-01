Watch Now
1 hurt, several displaced in early morning apartment fire

One person is recovering in the hospital, and several people were pushed from their apartment units after a unit caught fire early Monday morning.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 07:42:58-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person is recovering and several other people were pushed from their apartment units after one of the units caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters say they found one person who needed medical attention when they responded, and that person was immediately taken to the hospital.

Crews were able to focus most of their attack on the apartment unit where the fire started to keep it from spreading.

Three additional units had smoke damage, and tenants from four other apartment units were displaced because of the fire.

They're currently being helped by the American Red Cross.

Tenants from all other units in the complex were able to return to their apartments.

No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators say an unintended cooking fire was the cause of the fire.

