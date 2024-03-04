Watch Now
1 dead in roll-over crash

A man is dead after a Sunday night roll-over crash in Waupaca County. We will release the victim's name once his family has been notified.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 07:36:36-05

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man is dead after a roll-over crash in Waupaca County Sunday night.

Dispatchers say they got a call Sunday at 11:17 p.m. about a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Crystal Lake Road near East Road in the Township of Dayton.

Authorities say the pick-up truck driver was traveling east on Crystal Lake Road near East Road.

They say he was the only person in the vehicle when it rolled, and he was thrown from the pick-up truck.

Deputies tried life-saving measures on the driver.

He was taken to Theda Care Waupaca but later died.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities will release the victim's name once his family has been notified.

