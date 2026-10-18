1 dead after UTV crash in Waupaca County

TOWN OF UNION (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a UTV crash Saturday evening in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash on Symco Road, east of Bridge Road, in the Town of Union.

Two people were airlifted from the scene to ThedaCare Medical Center-Neenah by Aspirus MedEvac and ThedaStar. One of the occupants was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Manawa Fire Department and Manawa Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released any additional information, including the identities of the people involved.