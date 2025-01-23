1 dead, 7 officers recovering from Texas shooting

SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC 26) — One person is dead, and at least seven police officers are recovering after they were shot responding to a suicide in progress late Wednesday night.

Authorities say the officers were shot by a person who barricaded themself inside an apartment unit.

Those officers were taken to the hospital to be checked, and they should be all right.

However, after barricading themself inside the apartment for hours, police were finally able to get inside where they found the suspect's body.

Authorities aren't releasing the suspect's name at this time, but they can confirm their criminal record, including charges for assault and driving while intoxicated.

We are working to learn whether the suspect's death was self-inflicted or not.

