1 dead, 2 recovering from Calumet County crash

BRILLION (NBC 26) — One person has died, and two other people are recovering after a crash Monday night.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 5:38 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Highway 57 south of County Highway K in the Town of Brillion.

The sheriff says the driver of a northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lane and hit a pick-up truck head on.

The SUV driver was a 69-year-old man from Green Bay, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 52-year-old passenger was also from Green Bay, and she was taken to Thedacare in Neenah with non-life threatening injuries.

The pick-up truck driver was a 59-year-old man from Sherwood, and he was also taken to Thedacare with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and we're working to learn whether any charges will be filed.

