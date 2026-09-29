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1 dead, 2 injured in Winnebago County crash

Winnebago County Sheriff.jpg
NBC26
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Winnebago County Sheriff.jpg
Posted

WOLF RIVER (NBC 26) — A person was killed and two others were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in the Town of Wolf River, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded just before 12:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on County Trunk II and Riverview Road in the Town of Wolf River.

Crews found a deceased passenger in one of the vehicles upon arrival. Deputies said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

The drivers of both vehicles involved were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Officials said the roadway was closed for about four hours to allow for investigation and cleanup. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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