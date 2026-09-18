1 dead, 1 severely injured in Green Lake County crash

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man is dead and another man is in the hospital with severe injuries after a head-on crash in Green Lake County early Friday morning, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the two-vehicle crash around 5:20 a.m. at State Highway 73 near County X in Green Lake County when they found the driver of one of the cars pulseless and not breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the 43-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with severe injuries.

No one else was in the vehicles but the drivers. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marquette County Sheriff's Office are assisting Green Lake deputies with the investigation.